As a member of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, I wholeheartedly support the endorsed team for the Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County: Christina Parsons, Shawn McLaughlin and Todd Brown.

These candidates are experienced attorneys, and they bring with them a vast understanding of the law. They are also good, conservative people who care deeply about this community, and I know they will work hard to respectfully serve all who appear before them if elected.

Because I have seen some confusion about this issue, I also wanted to write to explain a little more about Parsons’ background as a hearings officer, for those who may not be familiar.

Because of the Republican committee’s extensive vetting process, I know that, as a dependency hearing officer for the past 13 years, Parsons has been tasked with managing everything in the courtroom during hearings involving at-risk children and their families. And she was tasked with doing so in a way that ensured children were safe, while also considering the parties’ constitutional rights.

At the end of each hearing, Parsons then submitted to the judge a recommendation about legal findings and suitable next-steps — and they became court orders upon the judge’s approval. Parsons has been making decisions that judges make for a long time. Please vote for the three Republican-endorsed candidates on May 16. Thank you.

Robert Winegardner

Earl Township