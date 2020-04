A heartwarming thank-you to three compassionate, caring women who helped my husband, who fell along Airport Road. This is an example of goodness in the world.

To the young lady to whom I offered to come to our home to wash her hands, I missed you. I have one question: “Where were the numerous men who drove by without stopping?”

Also, a big thank-you to Brethren Village security and the nurse who assisted in his care.

Arlene Wilhelm

Lititz