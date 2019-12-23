The Historical Society of Salisbury Township has spent the better part of the past year fighting to save our area’s historic buildings, including the 1792 Rising Sun Tavern in Gap. To purchase or to move the property would have been an investment the society was not able to attain without a massive infusion of funds — in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
We were pursuing every possible option right up to the end. We are extremely saddened at the loss of this building, and by no means approved of the demolition. Additional involvement from the local community would greatly help to preserve our local heritage for future generations.
Brett Snyder
Board member
Historical Society of Salisbury Township