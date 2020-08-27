Tricky time on the road (letter) Aug 27, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print After negotiating North Lime Street every morning for the past month, I feel as though I’m qualified to enter the giant slalom at the next winter Olympics. Jim Albright Lancaster Today's Top Stories Laura, now a Category 2 hurricane, still extremely dangerous 30 min ago 17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha 39 min ago Royals' Cam Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, hits first homer of season [video] 1 hr ago Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me? 1 hr ago F&M, Etown reveal 6 students tested positive in new, online COVID-19 dashboards 1 hr ago Gov. Wolf calls for legalization of recreational marijuana use: What are your thoughts? [poll] 1 hr ago 8 county artists are nominees in this year’s Art of the State; exhibit to go online this year 2 hrs ago Trump's big night: Expect talk of GOP progress, Dem anarchy 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Lime Street Motorist Road Work