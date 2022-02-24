I found out that merchant mariners do not have a memorial in tribute to their service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. I was asked to check into this, and there is no memorial, despite the fact that about 90 merchant mariners are interred there.

I did not want their service to be forgotten. I stepped up and got donations from local businesses and friends to have a memorial stone placed at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The dedication will take place upon completion in April or May.

I am proud that they will never be forgotten, and God may help them see this memorial!

Thank you for your service.

Clyde R. Snyder

Vietnam War veteran

Lancaster Township