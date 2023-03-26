This is my personal tribute to firefighter Thomas M. Marinaro, who died March 12 at age 70.

I had the professional and personal opportunities to work with Tom for several years at the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire headquarters and other locations. Over those very entertaining and professional years, Tom was instrumental in training many firefighters and other first responders, myself included.

I served with Tom at numerous life-or-death incidents. He was always cool, calm and collected, and he kept chaotic situations under control. Thanks to him, lives were saved.

I owe to him the training he shared with me concerning plumbing, heating and other household issues.

Tom was a proponent of having smoke alarms and sprinkler systems in all buildings. He was instrumental in training firefighters for underground rescues.

Tom was among those who trained firefighters in rappelling from the W.W. Griest Building in Lancaster city. Yes, the Griest Building — about 200 feet tall and no net. You never knew when the situation might arise.

Thank you, Tom, for your dedication to the fire service and for your career-long endeavors to prevent fires and save lives and property.

Rest in peace, my brother. It is my honor to have known you and served with you.

Above all, Tom, you were a “firefighter’s firefighter” — one of the very best.

Ed Knight

Retired assistant fire marshal

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire