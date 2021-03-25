Many years ago, I met Lancaster City Police Department officer David T. Brown, who died March 18.

He was involved in school education programs. The police chief and the fire chief decided that the police and fire bureaus should pair up. David and I put together a program to present to fourth through eighth grade students.

On the first day, he and I went to a sixth grade class. He said, “You go first.” I did. I announced that “our primary objective” was safety and security. He lost it.

So, from that memorable day on, every time we met up — at fire scenes, picnics and in public — he always asked, “Hey there, what’s your primary objective?”

Oh well. Speak of a lifelong, memorable relationship — we had one.

David, you were an honor to law enforcement, education and “the job.” You will be remembered forever.

Rest in peace.

Ed Knight

retired assistant fire marshal

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire