As I page through my scrapbook, I see a photograph that was published in the Jan. 16, 1968, Intelligencer Journal with the headline “City Fire Dept. Gets Eight New Men.” One of the eight pictured was Harry F. DeVerter Jr. He is a very imposing presence in the photo and remained so as a firefighter. He was a firefighter’s firefighter.

After completing weeks of training, Harry was assigned to a platoon and onto a ladder company along with three other imposing figures. At a working fire scene, he was a no-holds-barred firefighter.

With Harry on the scene, the chief used to joke that he was like having two firefighters. He was all business and was a reassuring presence to the other firefighters.

Harry passed with dignity on Nov. 30.

Rest in peace, my brother.

Ed Knight

Retired assistant fire marshal

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire