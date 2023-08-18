We humans are tribal animals. Most animals are tribal. This natural instinct was necessary for the preservation of the species. There is safety in numbers. We modern humans tend to associate with those who look like us, think like us, act like us and dress like us.

Some examples of modern tribalism are allegiance to a country, individual, political affiliation, demographic or sports team. We fly our flags, wear the team colors, put stickers on our cars, sing the team songs, tattoo our bodies, wear the jewelry, subscribe to the tribal media and repeat and advocate the rhetoric of our tribe to others.

Our natural instincts tend to be exploited by those who want you to be a member of their tribe and to solemnly swear an oath of fealty to the tribal leaders. They exploit our fears and stoke our anger against other tribes. They tell us that nobody can be trusted outside of the tribe.

Overcoming our natural primitive animal instincts is not easy. But if we humans are to progress and save not only civilization, but also our planet, we must look past the labels and the stereotypes. We must break down the barriers of tribalism. We must attempt to see that all human beings are just like us.

We all have the same hopes and dreams for a happy, prosperous life. Then and only then can we finally evolve and thrive as one big human family and become the quintessential custodians of this beautiful planet.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township