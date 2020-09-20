Time after time when there have been shootings by police, I have been astounded at how the person shot has seemingly become sainted, no matter his criminal record or even the deeds he might have been committing at the time of the shooting.

Now we have one of these shootings in Lancaster city and it is happening here. And in the aftermath there are protests and criminal behavior when the full facts are not even yet known.

There is a word for this: tribalism.

If someone from your tribe is shot, it seemingly doesn’t matter why he was shot. It only matters that he belongs to your tribe, and therefore there may be violent reactions, property will be damaged, people will be hurt — and it will go on and on and on.

The media and liberals have, in my view, provided cover for this tribalism, perhaps due to some sort of lack of critical thinking skills. Or perhaps it is fear of betraying the tribe. Don’t be surprised to see a violent criminal shown in a cap and gown or in a ninth-grade yearbook photo in the media. Don’t be surprised to hear the word “protesters” used, even when they are breaking windows, attacking police stations and disturbing the peace of the city.

Our country has some men and women who have broken from this tribalism and have stood up to say that we cannot have a country filled with endless riots over these incidents. That needs to happen here.

James Dillner

Leola