Most mass killings are best understood as acts of revenge upon society. Many mass murderers kill themselves after making their “statement.” What could influence someone to lash out in such a terrible way?
Too many talking heads blame society for individuals’ failures. Unfortunately, some persons don’t live up to their own expectations. Could it be that they decide to make society pay for it? Too often people are taught that society is responsible for a person’s failures. Blaming society influences a few very troubled persons to take revenge upon all.
Tribal thinking — whether race or class or economic role or political party — feeds intense animosity against “the other.” Tribal thinking patterns give very troubled persons a target and an excuse to take monstrous revenge. Some talking heads blame mass killings on white supremacy or misogyny. In doing so, they miss the larger point. Regardless of which gang is “the other,” all tribal thinking is corrosive. Tribal identification has become crazy intense in politics — you might have noticed.
Only a few of the “causes” advanced for deranged mass killers explain such terrible acts in a general way. These two points do so. We must cease blaming society for the individual’s problems. We must cease the verbal war for or against tribe — yours or the other guy’s.
To achieve a peaceful society, we must alter our thinking about blame and tribe. Anything less is cursing the darkness.
John W. deGroot III
Manheim Township