Why are trees so important? Trees clean up air pollution, keep wildlife healthy and fight climate change overall.

Climate change is trapping greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. This is raising the global temperature. Air pollution, caused by climate change, is often responsible for many negative health conditions across the world and in Lancaster County.

Trees and healthy forests help to reduce air pollution. Each year, American forests pull the equivalent of 12% of America’s carbon pollution out of the air. The estimate is that the reduction in emissions by trees will increase to 22% by 2030.

Trees also help wildlife by providing materials to eat and to use in building habitats.

On a hot day, American city homes in low-income areas can experience temperatures more than 15 degrees hotter than in wealthier areas with more trees.

Planting trees is the cheapest, fastest and most effective way to lower temperatures and save lives in cities. Adequate tree coverage can lower temperatures by as much as 10 degrees. This can also help lower the citywide strain on electrical grids.

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby advocates policies that increase urban forests, preserve existing forests nationwide and focus on neighborhoods suffering from a lack of tree equity. We support these policies in Congress: the FOREST Act, which would fight deforestation worldwide and restrict imports of products from illegal deforestation, and the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which became law in December and facilitates the activity of farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners in voluntary carbon credit markets. We need active members in this endeavor.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township