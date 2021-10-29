We appreciate LNP | LancasterOnline’s recent coverage of the controversial rezoning request by R.E. Pierson Materials, which owns and operates the quarry in the village of Rheems (“Supervisors OK quarry expansion,” Oct. 13).

At the Oct. 11 meeting of the West Donegal Board of Supervisors, some residents expressed significant concerns about the proposed expansion of the quarry. Toward the end of the public comment section, one board member directed what I believe to be an inappropriately personal question to a community member, which went unchecked by the board chairman. The community member and her family members tried to make clarifications, as the line of questioning was irrelevant and was intended, in my view, to provoke her.

For elected officials to behave in such a manner when community members have spent hours preparing their five-minute remarks is unconscionable. It is deeply concerning to see local elected officials in their home community respond disrespectfully to the public. Whether or not a board member agrees with what is being expressed in public comments, it is his or her responsibility to act in a professional manner and to be a role model of citizenship for his or her constituency.

Furthermore, Lancaster County is facing many zoning questions presently as more farmland is being sold. Communities grow whether we like it or not. Still, we can and must demand of our elected officials and business leaders ethical behavior, judicious growth and responsible development.

Evelyn Audi Lisi

Manheim Township