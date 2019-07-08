The letter “Won’t debate climate change anymore” (July 2) has the right idea. Anyone who still doubts anthropogenic global warming is clearly unwilling to look at the data. The proof is on websites of nationally recognized scientific bodies, like the National Academy of Sciences or NASA, or other sites that use peer-reviewed data, like skepticalscience.org or Scientific American.
The only real climate change debate is whether we can still prevent it from becoming catastrophic. A new, highly readable bestseller, “Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” shows how close we are to passing the tipping point and what that world would be like, according to the gold standard of climate research, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and 13 of our own government agencies. (Google “NASA scientific consensus.”)
Only national-scale mobilization, begun immediately, will have any chance of preventing a nightmarish existence for our children and grandchildren. The evidence is indisputable. The craziest part of all this is that the solution is now not only affordable, but will have unprecedented economic benefits: millions of good jobs and virtually free solar and wind energy by 2030, according to The Financial Times and UBS.
Fortunately, other major countries are beginning to act and the U.S. now has a plan that can make the cuts we’ll need at no cost to us — the Evergreen Economy Plan, a new version of the Green New Deal’s energy plan. So there’s hope, but only if we start treating global warming like the global emergency it is.
Lynn Goldfarb
Manheim Township