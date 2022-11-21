I believe that our first order of business to combat the potential destruction of humanity in these United States should be to stop the influx of extremely deadly drugs. Their origins and purpose are debatable but, at this point, are irrelevant.

I think the federal government should consider these drugs to be a terroristic weapon of mass destruction. The punishment for transporting any amount, in any form, should be severe. No messing around!

This is a war and I believe that it must be treated as such. Think about how many drug runs might continue after the administration of the first few severe punishments.

This is just a first necessary step in saving America from the evil that has been permitted to occur for too long.

David R. Byers

Manheim Township