I believe that former President Donald Trump and legislators who may have helped to plan the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol should be charged with treason.

If they are then found guilty, I believe that the punishment should be so severe that no one will ever consider committing these crimes against our country again. In my view, the law was so severely broken that these people should get the maximum prison sentence, forfeit their congressional benefits, pay the maximum fine and never be allowed to serve in any government position again.

If people know that they would face this extreme punishment, I believe these crimes against our country will never be repeated.

Charles Roehm

Penn Township