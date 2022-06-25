In my view, many problems with stalled legislation could finally be dealt with if former President Donald Trump and his insurrection co-conspirators were charged with treason.

So, Trump and all those — including members of Congress — who planned and participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol should be charged with treason. The penalty, under federal law, would be a $10,000 fine, at least five years in prison and forfeiting the right to ever hold public office again.

I believe that the gun problem could be lessened if the Democrats had a commanding majority in Congress. The requirements for gun ownership could be raised to 21 years of age, background checks could be far more extensive and all semi-automatic weapons could be banned and only accessible to the police and the military.

In my view, no private citizen has a need for semi-automatic weapons. When people are shot with these weapons they are often dismembered and/or killed instantly. Criminals should not have the advantage of using these weapons.

Charles Roehm

Penn Township