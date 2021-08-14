My husband and I are hoping to travel to Iceland in October. We will have to test negative for COVID-19 before we fly to Iceland, which is understandable.

What is really frustrating to us is that we also have to have a negative COVID-19 test to be allowed back into United States of America — of which we are citizens. It wouldn’t bother us so much if there were not thousands of immigrants coming into the United States illegally at our southern border — who are not being tested for COVID-19. Many are infected with the virus and then moving throughout our country!

We have a right to re-enter our own country, yet need to test negative, while the immigrants are breaking the law and entering without any such requirements!

I would like LNP | LancasterOnline to send someone to the border and do an in-depth report on what is going on down there. I look through the newspaper every day, and don’t know when I have last seen any coverage of this travesty. I believe that it’s time LNP | LancasterOnline starts doing real reporting!

Christine Heller

Upper Leacock Township