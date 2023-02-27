This is in response to the Feb. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “So much litter on our highways.” In my opinion, Lancaster city is just as bad. Almost every day in my neighborhood, someone throws their trash onto the sidewalks or out in the street. There is a gentleman, out of the kindness of his heart, who comes around about once a week and picks up the trash in this area. Even though there is a trash bin down the street from me, people still just throw their trash anywhere they darn well please.

Fran Spangler

Lancaster