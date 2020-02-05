On a daily basis, I drive along Routes 30 and 222. There is trash all along the highways. I have seen garbage trucks and other hauling trucks on these roadways with trash flying out of them.
There need to be frequent and major cleanups on these roads. These garbage trucks and hauling companies should be responsible for this cleanup.
Recently, while driving on Route 30, I saw three appliance boxes on the side of the overpass where 30 splits. Our roads should be cleaner than they are. In some instances, litter can be a danger to motorists, especially with big boxes and tires on the shoulders of these roadways.
Michel Galante
Manheim Township