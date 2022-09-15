I attended the Sept. 8 Manheim Township school board meeting at which the board discussed the potential use of outside legal counsel for a six- to nine-month discussion on the district’s athletic policy.

I am concerned that board member Keith Krueger might want to utilize the Independence Law Center — a Harrisburg-based law firm that was retained by Hempfield School District — even though the district’s solicitor, Robert Frankhouser, has advised the school board against adopting a sex-based distinction in its athletics policy

In recent history, school boards across the county have gotten themselves into trouble by utilizing contractors and consultants that were not fully vetted. Transparency is key.

My request to the Manheim Township school board is this: If the board would like to move forward with outside assistance, there should be a request made for experts in the field to submit applications for consideration.

The board should hold public meetings at which the groups present their plans. The board should set rules around choosing such counsel. Those seeking approval should be transparent with the costs that will be incurred, even if they are working pro bono.

After the board presentations, the board can select an expert in Title IX law to continue the review of the current athletics policy.

In my view, Krueger hasn’t been transparent in his vetting process thus far. We demand transparency, and we need to know that the school board will utilize Title IX experts.

Courtney Morton

Manheim Township