The Revised Common Lectionary readings recently included Jesus’ words “Love your enemy.”

I truly believe that if all of us would ask God to send Vladimir Putin love, more would be accomplished than if we send our hate his way.

I believe this would also be true for President Joe Biden or for former President Donald Trump.

Human transformation happens only by receiving the love that is at the heart of the universe and results in love for self, others and God!

Richard Weaver

Manheim Township