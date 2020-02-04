As a lifelong Republican (65 years), I am disgusted with what the Senate Republicans have done to allow President Donald Trump to get away with trashing our Constitution. These gutless individuals have given license to Trump to do anything he wants. And he will.
The Constitution will soon be the doormat at the White House.
So what will come next? The rigging of the 2020 election? With the trio of Vladimir Putin, Rupert Murdoch and Trump lying, deceiving and manipulating, I believe the outcome will be assured.
Remember, almost 2.8 million more voters voted for Hillary Clinton than Trump in 2016. Did their votes count? Not in a way that affected the outcome.
Ray Myers
Myerstown