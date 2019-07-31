On July 7, we took the Reading Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad to Jim Thorpe. It’s an incredible excursion through the vast coal country of Pennsylvania that basically follows the Schuylkill River to Port Clinton and then through the mountains, passing through farmland, small towns and green forests. It goes through a large tunnel, crosses a very high bridge and passes many streams, lakes and ponds full of lily pads, with rhododendrons lining both sides. It’s an amazing and beautiful trip.
You board the 1950s diesel train at the Reading outer station. On our day, the air conditioning malfunctioned, so it was a little hot, but you could open the windows. It didn’t detract from the spectacular ride; we still had a marvelous and comfortable time. Once you get to Jim Thorpe, you get to spend 3.5 hours. You can visit the old jail, where several of the Molly Maguires were hanged in the 1870s, large mansions, and a ton of interesting shops. The historical town is simply magnificent and the local people are friendly. The Lehigh Gorge is also right there.
About a week after the ride, we received a letter from the train company apologizing for the air conditioning and providing free tickets. We’re ecstatic and plan on using them in the fall. Kudos to this great company trying to bring back a bit of Pennsylvania history — a railroad that provides a wonderful blast to the past. Thank you for the best day of this summer.
Check out the website: rbmnrr-passenger.com.
Steven A. Vetterlein
East Earl Township