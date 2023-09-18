Wildfires, droughts, hurricanes, floods — all are naturally occurring events, aren’t they?

Yes, except we know well what increases their strength and frequency: the “greenhouse effect” of global warming. Beginning in 1985, Carl Sagan and other scientists spoke out about the need to begin to deal with this dangerous, human-made phenomenon. Historically, however, politicians chose to consider proposed long-term efforts to mitigate the effects of global warming to be too painful economically and unfeasible technologically.

Today, almost four decades later, we are witnesses to what this indifference has wrought. We see daily the devastation visited on the lives of our fellow humans, here and abroad.

President Joe Biden has just requested another $4 billion in disaster relief for affected Americans, but this does not cover the emotional trauma they suffer. Moreover, as claims mount, everyone will share the added insurance costs.

Chris Field, director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, recently provided a list of workable actions that, in the long term, would reverse global warming. But to implement them, we must insist on taking serious steps, beginning now.

It is useless stupidity to deny the fact of global warming. Considering only short-term solutions is also stupid. We need dedicated activists in government who think beyond the four-year election cycle. We must demand that our leaders and administration listen to what scientists recommend and act on it.

How much longer can we sit and watch others suffer? We should be and can be leading the way.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township