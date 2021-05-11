I just read your May 7 editorial about limiting police traffic stops (“Fewer stops”). Is the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board serious?

Some of the most wanted criminals in history were captured by a routine traffic stop. Does Timothy McVeigh ring a bell? This is the most idiotic idea I have ever read. I obey the law and pay every year to keep my vehicle registration up to date, as do most people, including those on the editorial board.

So why should people be allowed to drive around without current registration? Is that what you want? A society in which laws don’t matter? This country is going down a slippery slope, and I believe that you in the media are helping it along with your idiotic proposals.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township