East Hempfield Township supervisors plan to install a traffic signal at Oreville Road and Good Drive (“Traffic shifts progress to design stage,” June 20). Traffic will be rerouted from Farmingdale Road onto Oreville Road.
This also will heavily affect the residents of Parklawn development, of which I’m one. During their meetings, the supervisors seemed to listen intently to some residents of Farmingdale Road, but Parklawn residents were seemingly all but ignored. I, my wife and another neighbor attended the meeting June 19 at which everyone was instructed to ask only nonagenda questions. After the supervisors unanimously voted to go ahead with their plans, at least 25 people walked out in disgust, including us.
The supervisors claim they all live in East Hempfield, but I bet none of them try to get out onto Good Drive from Parklawn during rush hour. Vehicles are lined up back to Marietta Avenue as well as the other side of Oreville Road. A traffic light combined with the existing train crossing will back up traffic even more. I feel bad for the fire crews and ambulance drivers who must someday navigate all the extra traffic on Good Drive.
My advice to the supervisors is to listen to everyone who may be affected by a decision, not just a select few. If it means knocking door to door, so be it. There are enough of you. I’m very disappointed in the supervisors. I hope all of you exercise your due diligence on your next big decision.
Sam Field
East Hempfield Township