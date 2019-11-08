Recently, I found myself behind a Lancaster police vehicle on West Chestnut Street in the late morning hour. I observed him make three turns without using his turn signal. I then observed him change lanes in the middle of an intersection! That would make four, yes four, traffic violations in the space of 30 seconds! I beeped at him each time he committed a violation, hoping he would get the picture. But he didn’t. I wish I had been quick enough to get his vehicle number so I could have called him in, but I didn’t.

It is amazing to me that the very people who pull us over and cite us can themselves be so ignorant of the rules of the road.

Katherine Swisher

Millersville