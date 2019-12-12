The biggest problem with Route 222 and Colonel Howard Boulevard (“Traffic congestion levels off in county,” Dec. 3) is that most of the traffic coming off the turnpike wants to go south on Route 222.
If that traffic could stay in the right lane, go under 222, then take a right turn loop around to 222 South, that would eliminate the left turn under 222.
Or perhaps the divergent solution proposed for Route 222/Route 322 would work at Route 222/Colonel Howard Boulevard.
Roy Sims
West Cocalico Township