I am writing today in response to LNP’s article concerning two roundabouts opening in Lancaster County (“In the loop,” Oct. 4) — specifically the portion that discusses traffic circles. 

The traffic circles in Maytown and Marietta have been a contentious issue among residents recently. Many residents refused to acknowledge the intersections are traffic circles at all. Although it is great to see acknowledgment that these are circles, I am concerned that the statements made in your article on how to navigate them contradict the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code.

Section 3321.b.3 states that the standard right-of-way rule for entering or approaching an intersection is not applicable “in traffic circles, where the traffic in the traffic circle shall have the right-of-way.”

Although there were old circles of the past that did regulate traffic within the circle, neither Maytown nor Marietta has any regulatory signage within these circles.

Sign up for our newsletter

I have been to the East Donegal Township supervisors’ meetings several times asking them to review our circle in Maytown and to provide additional and/or different signage that would reflect the current state law and make our circle less confusing to motorists. I am hoping they follow the lead of Gettysburg and New Oxford (both in Adams County) and Jefferson (in York County) by updating all four entrances to yield signs.

Bridey Hannold

Maytown