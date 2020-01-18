Thankfully, Lancaster city officials are using a new (for Lancaster) strategy called “traffic calming.” Predictably, wide lanes encourage speeding over the 25 mph limit with little effort. But the narrow lanes on Walnut Street are encouraging slower driving habits, and making room for a bike lane serves taxpayers more equitably. I’m sure there are many city residents who would love this treatment on their streets; in fact, I encourage more neighbors to petition the city administration at the next Traffic Commission meeting on March 5.
The motor speedway-like turn lanes onto West Walnut from Prince (or Walnut onto South Prince for that matter) encouraged too many drivers to speed unsafely through the Water Street intersection, which has a steady stream of foot traffic patronizing Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie, Wellness on Walnut, West End Yoga, and Root. The redesign of the Prince and Walnut intersection will save lives.
Ironically, speeding in the city simply gives drivers more time to look at their devices while stopped at the next red light. If you truly need to make good time, leave a little earlier. Otherwise take a moment (and a deep breath) in order to save a life. Our values and how we design roads should encourage safety over speed.
Hylon Plumb
Lancaster