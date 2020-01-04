Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg refuses to fly on planes. So she travels by train, boat or electric car. Greta has been driven in a Tesla Model 3.
I wonder if she knows that most ships, trains and her Tesla Model 3 are made from steel? Does she realize that 74% of the steel produced today uses coal? Coking coal is a necessary ingredient in the steel-making process.
Does Greta know that one wind turbine requires about 225 tons of steel? That’s a lot of steel. Again, without coal, there would be no steel.
Railway rails are made from high-quality steel alloy. Train wheels are also made out of steel. Greta’s Tesla Model 3 is mostly steel. The car’s vegan leather seats are made from polyurethane, which comes from fossil fuels. Polyurethane is made from products derived from crude oil.
According to a Forbes contributor, “Adding an electric car on the grid is equivalent in some cases to adding three houses.’’ Another contributor to Forbes wrote: “Both in the U.S. and around the world, for every 10 times an electric car goes to power up, it will be depending on coal and natural gas almost 6.5 of those times.’’ I wonder if Greta knows this? Probably not.
Climate change alarmists need to understand that there wouldn’t be steel without coal (a fossil fuel).
Perhaps Greta should trade in her Tesla Model 3 for a reindeer and wooden sleigh?
JoAnn L. Fuir
Paradise Township