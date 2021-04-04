The Lancaster County Detachment Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots Program would like to say thank you to all the individuals, companies, small businesses, schools, churches, clubs and our volunteers who helped make the Toys for Tots program the huge success that it is.

I keep hearing that Hershey is the sweetest place on Earth. Well, that may be, but I say Lancaster County is the most generous place on Earth. Because of the generosity of the good people of Lancaster County, we were able to make Christmas a little brighter for some 17,836 needy children throughout the county. We were also able to support some 56 other organizations in need and collected over 60,000 toys.

Again, thank you for helping us to help those in need.

Gil Bixler

Chief Warrant Officer 4

U.S. Marine Corps, Retired

Coordinator, Lancaster County

Toys for Tots