Does art imitate life? In November 2011, a Ben Stiller movie called “Tower Heist” was released. It’s about hotel employees who scheme to rob their corrupt financier boss, Arthur Shaw (played by Alan Alda), because Shaw lost their pension funds due to fraud.

Some of the movie was filmed at Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City, and the Trump Organization is now facing criminal charges. You can’t make this stuff up!

Will former President Donald Trump suffer the same fate as Arthur Shaw and be led down a long row of prison cells? Time will tell.

Joe Segro

Lancaster