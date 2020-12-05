There have been lots of comments about alleged voter fraud, when Republicans were caught cheating and lying in two incidents in Pennsylvania about mail-in ballots.

Republicans say Democrats didn’t give the con man in the White House a fair opportunity. This is laughable.

They must have forgotten the abuse President Barack Obama received from Republicans. Moscow Mitch and his enabling cronies did everything in their power to negate any success by America’s first Black president.

Here’s the thing: It’s over. President-elect Joe Biden and the talented Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are the choice to move America toward the light of unity and love.

Those who huff and puff will not eradicate truth, justice and equality of democracy.

It’s time for Uncle Vladimir to call his flunky and say it’s over.

Have a lovely day and God bless the United States of America!

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster