Voters have been inundated with ads ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. I believe that misinformation is being spread about Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman by the campaign for Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. This, in my view, is because Oz knows that he can’t win on his own record and is thus trying personal smears and lies.

While mayor of Braddock, Fetterman had tattoos put on his arms of the dates when the borough’s residents were killed through violence, so that he could commemorate the victims and do all he could to prevent more deaths.

Lately, Oz has been saying that Fetterman wants to release violent criminals back into our neighborhoods. Factually, Fetterman has worked to fund police and make sure they get the resources they need to arrest the right perpetrators of crime. He is not for eliminating life sentences for murderers.

As Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, Fetterman has advocated for the removal of laws preventing those with second-degree murder convictions from having hearings before the state Board of Pardons. Some of those convicted of that charge did not intend anyone’s death, have realized the seriousness of their crimes and have immense remorse. Fetterman has recommended that they be allowed hearings — not that they should automatically be released. The Board of Pardons still must vote unanimously to recommend commutations to the governor.

Fetterman has cared enough to visit all 67 counties in Pennsylvania to hear from citizens. Oz lived for a long time in New Jersey and only recently purchased a residence near Philadelphia in order to run for the Senate.

Vote for John Fetterman for U.S. Senate, as he will never stop working for you. Is he your typical candidate? No — he’s much better!

Jean Bickmire

District Leader

Conestoga Valley Democrats