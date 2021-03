This is the second year in a row that my trash bill has increased. It also increased by a considerable amount. At times like these, when so many people are out of work, it isn’t fair to be hit with higher bills.

It’s also not fair that a person with two trash bags has to pay the same as someone with six trash bags.

We are all struggling right now, so let’s try to be kind to each other.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster