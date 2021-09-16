On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, thank you for your touching Sept. 10 story (“ ‘A beautiful gift’ ”) on how the ministry of the first victim of this horror, Father Mychal Judge, chaplain for the New York Fire Department, has been multiplied in his honor following his death.

Any of us who were alive during that event certainly cannot forget that tragic picture of Judge being carried out of the North Tower by firefighters. He had entered the building to minister to victims as they faced death.

As a born and bred New Yorker and a lifetime Roman Catholic, Judge is an example of the commitment, devotion and courage of both “New York’s bravest” and the Catholic clergy.

Make no mistake, those prurient clerics who have abused their positions should be prosecuted both canonically and civilly to the greatest extent of the law. However, those priests and sisters most of us have learned from, been anointed by, and confided in, have been devoted men and women who have given their lives to sharing God’s mercy and love.

May Judge and all devoted clerics rest in eternal peace and may we, who have been blessed through their service, remain always grateful!

Angela F. Richards

East Lampeter Township