I’ve always had a pattern with how I read the Sunday LNP. I thoroughly read the Perspective pages first, so I can get the pulse of both the opinions of Washington, D.C., and Lancaster County. There are columns I agree with and others with which I disagree. But that is how it should be.

I finished the Perspective section of the Dec. 12 edition and turned to see what was happening across our crazy country. I expected that the largest headline and part of Page A1 would be given to the horrific tornadoes that went across many states.

But, no. The first thing that hit my eyes was the very large picture of a lovely bride and her mom. They were admiring the dress worn by three generations of brides. Seriously!

The article on the tornado was next to it, in a noteworthy position, but not the main headline, in my view.

I continued with the tornado story onto Page A4 and continued reading the rest of the paper. I even read the portion of the story about the bride on Page A1 and, while finishing my coffee, turned to Page A6. There before me was a full-page continuation of the story about the lovely bridal gown.

Whatever happened to the important articles being on the first pages and the more frivolous following, perhaps in the Local section?

Please, do not misunderstand. The article on the bridal gown is lovely reading. If you are interested, I have my dad’s identification bracelet, worn by him and passed down. Soon it will go to my grandson. How about that for an article?

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township