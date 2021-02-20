Thank you, Sen. Pat Toomey. It takes courage to do the right thing. Constitutional scholars, both Republican and Democratic, agreed that the Senate had the right to try a president who had left office.

To see a mob invade and disrespect our U.S. Capitol; elected officials cower on the floor; police officers face verbal and physical abuse; know five people died that day and many more were injured; and watch Vice President Mike Pence guided to safety — all these sights and sounds were horrible.

Would Toomey and other senators who cast a vote for conviction be censured by the Republican Party if Pence, who staunchly defended and stood by President Donald J. Trump for four years, had been seriously injured? It very easily could have happened.

Trump delayed taking action to stop the takeover. Even when asked by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to do so, the president responded, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

Does acquittal in the Senate trial mean we are OK not having a peaceful transfer of power? That we are OK with someone telling his followers months before Election Day that the only way an election could be lost is by it being stolen?

No matter my party, I am not OK with what happened, and I want my elected representatives to do the morally correct thing. Thank you to all lawmakers who crossed party lines to truly try to make America great.

Eileen Stauffer

Leacock Township