I believe U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey should conduct a valid poll of a truly representative sample of all Pennsylvanians, and not just Republicans, to determine our opinions about whether the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be replaced now or after the presidential election.

I have read about the New York Times/Siena College poll, in which 56% of those surveyed said they believe the next president should select her replacement. It appears that Toomey and other senators will carry out their own wishes rather than those of the American people and, perhaps, the majority of Pennsylvanians.

Sen. Toomey and all other senators, please stop tearing us apart.

Faith Drummond

Lancaster Township