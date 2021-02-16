Dear dishonorable U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey:

You are making us groan. Scripture tells us, “When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice; when the wicked rule, the people groan” (Proverbs 29:2).

I am devastated by your unthinkable decisions. You have seemingly turned on your own constituents and gone rogue. You have left the rails and overturned all that is sane and true in our republic.

How could you vote to convict a president who is no longer in office? In my view, you have lost all sense of decency. You have stuck a knife in the backs of those who voted for you and gave you the privilege to represent us as Republicans from Pennsylvania.

And then you go on a liberal voting spree to show off your true colors, seemingly just because you are not running for office again. What good is a Republican senator if you simply have no morals or backbone to stand up for truth?

You have disgraced yourself and disowned us as conservative Pennsylvanians. You will go down in history as a turncoat. I don’t hate you or curse you. I pray for your soul. I call you to repent for these horrible actions of kowtowing to the lawless left. You will be held accountable in eternity for these ruthless and selfish actions.

Would you please do us all a favor and resign and let Gov. Tom Wolf replace you with a real Democrat? We can’t take this embarrassment from you anymore.

A devastated constituent.

Donald Lamb

Elizabethtown