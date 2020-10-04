It should come as no surprise that Senate Democrats oppose U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s Thin Blue Line Act (“Toomey cites Lancaster shooting in push for bill,” Sept. 20 Sunday LNP).

The Democrats stood idly by as cities were burning and lives and property were being destroyed.

Now I believe they will again sit idly by as record numbers of our brave men and women in law enforcement are potentially injured and killed.

Shame on our elected officials who turn their backs on those who so bravely protect and serve.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster