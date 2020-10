U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced last week that he will not run for reelection to the Senate and he will not run for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.

The post-Trump world, which we can hope begins on Jan. 20, will not be kind to Trump enablers like Sen. Toomey. His decision to retreat is certainly understandable. He is escaping accountability to the voters of Pennsylvania.

Joseph Karlesky

East Hempfield Township