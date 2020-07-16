I was pleasantly surprised to see our Republican Pennsylvania senator, Pat Toomey, join with his colleague, Mitt Romney of Utah, in speaking out against President Donald Trump’s commutation of the sentence of Roger Stone on Friday.

Stone was convicted on seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to investigators in November. On Feb. 20, he was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison.

Although a bit more reserved in his comments than Romney, Toomey wrote that Stone “was duly convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing a congressional investigation conducted by a Republican-led committee.” He added: “The president clearly has the legal and constitutional authority to grant clemency for federal crimes. However, this authority should be used judiciously and very rarely by any president. While I understand the frustration with the badly flawed Russia-collusion investigation, in my view, commuting Roger Stone’s sentence is a mistake.”

But where are the other Republican senators, and why aren’t we hearing their voices? Or, is this as good as it gets, with only two of 53 Republicans speaking out and condemning Trump’s total disregard for the rule of law? It sure seems that way now, but let’s hope a change for the better is on the way in just a little more than three months from today.

Edward Gemind

Lancaster Township