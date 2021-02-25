The leadership of the Republican Party in York County censured U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for following the evidence, the law and his conscience.

The GOP leaders of Lancaster County and the state have considered doing the same.

In our view, that seems to sum up why so many people are disgusted by the current GOP. The writer of the Feb. 16 letter “Toomey’s vote was disgraceful” attacked Toomey as a “turncoat” who is “on a liberal voting spree.”

What? Everyone who has paid any attention to the political career of Toomey knows well his very conservative opinions on fiscal issues and other true values of Republicans.

While we strongly disagree with many of Toomey’s positions, we respect his principled and reasoned approach to governance and have admired his moral political courage on more than one occasion.

Toomey’s vote in the impeachment trial showed backbone, patriotism, morality and grace in keeping with that of many former Republican leaders. We wish we could say the same about our current GOP leadership.

David and Cheryl Zegers

Lancaster Township