For United States senators, the most consequential votes they may ever be asked to take concern declarations of war and the impeachment of presidents. In fact, the latter issue was deemed so serious by the founders that they required senators to swear an oath before God to “do impartial justice” before they are allowed to participate in the process.
In my view, Sen. Pat Toomey violated that oath. I say that not just because he voted to acquit the president, but because he voted to not even hear from firsthand witnesses or to review additional pertinent documents. This refusal turned a solemn constitutional duty into a sham and a cover-up born of fear.
It was seemingly fear of President Donald Trump, his cult-like supporters and his right-wing media enablers that caused Toomey to abdicate his responsibilities. Fear that Trump would seek retribution by smearing him in public and then support a rival in the Republican primary. Fear of constant ridicule by the talking heads at Fox News and other reactionary outlets. Fear of the online trolls who would relentlessly plant fake news stories about him on social media.
This fear is justified. Just look at how Trump and his minions have gone after Republican Sen. Mitt Romney for daring to break ranks, even attacking his faith at the National Prayer Breakfast. Courage is, by definition, difficult, but it is what we expect and require of our political leaders. Toomey’s shameful, weak-kneed cowardice at this historic moment should be unacceptable to us all.
Roger Sayres
West Lampeter Township