U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey should be praised for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump. His duty is to protect and defend our Constitution, democracy and country. That he did.

To me, the evidence was overwhelming to convict. To think otherwise, in my view, would be highly questionable. Most legal scholars claimed the trial was indeed legal. An impeachment trial, held after an individual leaves office, was never declared unconstitutional.

The Senate, with a bipartisan vote, believed it was legal. Just because you disagree with the decision doesn’t make it illegal.

Are jurors censured because their verdict is disliked? Toomey did his duty. After evaluating the evidence, his vote was based on protecting the Constitution, democracy and country — not protecting an individual who has been proven to be a liar thousands of times and lacks moral integrity.

My hope is that more members of the GOP will use Toomey’s actions as a role model to follow.

Where are the statesmen and patriots in today’s GOP? I see nothing but politicians protecting their political careers, political party, pensions and a morally corrupt individual. Basically, they are puppets being used for the purpose of “stealing the soul” of a political party and country.

James Mummert

Lancaster