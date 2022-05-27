Even as the horror of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting continues to unfurl, it is probably too much to expect that our elected leaders will take even the smallest steps toward gun control.

We are alone among nations in having these mass murder events, as we are alone among nations in being so awash in firearms. I cannot imagine that the mental health issues in other countries are sufficiently different from ours to explain the differences in the frequency of mass murder events.

If we cannot realistically hope for progress in gun control, a more modest step that should not infringe upon the Second Amendment could be to immediately outlaw the sale, purchase, possession or transfer of any body armor products by private citizens. If we are unwilling to disarm these shooters, this could at least give local police a better chance to limit the deaths that are so frequently caused.

Even the gun lobby might support this, because it gives their supposed “good guy with a gun” an advantage. It is a sad state of affairs that makes this suggestion possible.

Michael A. Roman

Manheim Township