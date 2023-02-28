There have been dozens of accidents on routes 222 and 30. I have stopped driving on Route 222 because of the speeding. I now will not drive on Route 30 due to speeding.

I had occasion to drive Route 30 on Feb. 18. The speed limit on the section that I drove is 55 mph, but to keep up with the traffic I had to go at least 65 mph. Some vehicles were going at least 80 mph and were weaving in and out of the lanes.

Police need to pay attention to these routes and maybe prevent some of the accidents and casualties.

Jean Brown

West Lampeter Township